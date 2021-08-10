Published: 2:55 PM August 10, 2021 Updated: 3:44 PM August 10, 2021

More than 91 per cent of students at Hinchingbrooke School had a pass rate of A* to C as they collected their A Level results today.

177 Year 13 students today received their A Level and BTEC results for Summer 2021.

At A level, the pass rate was 100 per cent and the average grade was a B. 15.5 per cent of all grades were A* and 39.1 per cent of grades were either A* or A.

A Level and BTEC results success at Hinchingbrooke School. - Credit: Nathanael Photography

The A*-C pass rate at A level was 91.4 per cent.

In the BTECs, the pass rate was also 100 per cent. 42.6 per cent of results were at Distinction Star - the highest result possible - with 74.5 per cent of results either a Distinction Star or a Distinction.

Mark Patterson, principal at Hinchingbrooke, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this year’s A level and BTEC results.

“After 18 months of hugely disrupted education, these results reflect our students’ determination and resilience, and their enormous diligence, not least because they had to sit very rigorous assessments that provided the evidence for their grades.

“We are proud of every one of our amazing students and we wish them well for their next steps. We are Hinchingbrooke.”

Some of the highest achievers this year are:

Megan Perry 4xA*

James Beamish 3xA*

Amy Smith 3xA*

Jess Ball 3xA*

Pierce Mendes 3xA*

Oscar McClintock 3xA*

Christian Pinder 3xA*

Lucas Watford 3xA* 1xA

Charlotte Whitehead 2xA* 1xA

Amy Gatward 2A* 1xA

Some of the students who made extraordinary progress this year are:

Mitch Hodgson

Adam Thoday

Jasmine Glass-Parker

Lily Gipson

Scarlett Dalrymple

Finlay Cooper

Christian Pinder

Faye Veazey

Emily Lawman

Annette Raby

Elsewhere in Huntingdon, headteacher Christopher Bennet at St Peter's School said he was "proud of the dedication of staff and students" over the past year.

He said: "St Peter’s is a school which believes in giving all students the opportunity and support to reach their ambitions.

"In particular, I am proud of the dedication of staff who have worked tirelessly to teach and guide students who are achieving their aspiration of progressing onto university or a high quality apprenticeship.

"Of the students progressing to university, 97 per cent of students have secured a place at their first choice of university."