A Level Results 2021: Abbey College students praised for top grades

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 1:07 PM August 10, 2021   
Students at Abbey College in Ramsey get ready to receive their A Level results.

Students at Abbey College in Ramsey get ready to receive their A Level results.

Students and staff at Abbey College in Ramsey are celebrating another set of "fantastic" A Level results after a challenging year. 

More than 60 per cent of pupils at the college gained A or A* grades in Maths, Further Maths, Drama, Art, History and English Language, and 100 per cent of pupils gained an A* - B grade in History. 

Abbey College’s highest performing student is Edward Taylor, who achieved top grades in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Chemistry and is going on to study maths at university. 

The college’s headteacher, Andy Christoforou, was full of praise for his students and staff.  

He said: “I am incredibly proud of our students this year. The feats they have achieved during this challenging period are nothing short of amazing. 

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all our staff, who have continued to motivate our students and provide high-quality education no matter the circumstances.  

“We will be here to provide further support and assistance to everyone who needs it in the forthcoming weeks and I wish everyone leaving us the best of luck in the future.” 

Mr Thompson, head of business studies and IT, speaking on behalf of the Abbey College staff, said: “To quote Benjamin Franklin, ‘out of adversity comes opportunity’ and this year's students have fully embraced this.  

“Some Abbey College students sat their January exams in the middle of a lockdown which was an incredible achievement.  

“This group of amazing young people have achieved remarkable results which will have opened a wide vista of opportunities for them in the future and we couldn’t be prouder.” 

The average A Level grade for the college was a B, and 45 per cent of pupils achieved AAB. 

Abbey College students that made significant progress include Emma Buxton, Sophie Ling and Mithushan Praba, they are heading off to study adult nursing, social and political sciences, and law with politics. 

Cambridgeshire A Level results
