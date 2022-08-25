Gallery

(From L to R) students James Miles & Freddie Scrase achieved top grades in their GCSE exam results - Credit: Hinchingbrooke School

Hinchingbrooke School students in Huntingdon are celebrating success in their GCSE results.

In all key measures, the results had improved since the last external examinations in 2019.

Student Lucy Hunt reacts to opening her GCSE exam results envelope which included five grade 9s - Credit: Hinchingbrooke School

Student Sam Rix with the Head of History at Hinchingbrooke School, Miss Fender - Credit: Hinchingbrooke School

The percentage of students achieving grades 9-5 in both English and Maths was 58pc this year, compared with 46.8pc in 2019, the school’s previous best at that time.

The percentage of students achieving grades 9-4 on the combined English and Maths measure was 76.6 per cent, compared with 65.4pc in 2019.

The average grade achieved overall was 5.29, higher than 5.08 in 2019.

(From L to R) Stella Leach and Marina Klokkaris opening their results at Hinchingbrooke School - Credit: Hinchingbrooke School

Individual students who achieved particularly well this year include:

Marcus Weston and Adele Burbidge both achieved ten grade 9s and one grade 8

Stella Leach: ten grade 9s and one grade 7

Hannah Gladwin: nine grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7

Robin Hill: seven grade 9s and three grade 8s

James Miles: six grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7

Lucy Hunt: five grade 9s, two grade 8s and three grade 7s

Chloe Thien: seven grade 9s, one level 2 Distinction, one grade 8, one grade 7 and one grade 6

Lauren Walker: five grade 9s, three grade 8s, two grade 7s and one grade 6

Freddie Scrase: three grade 9s, six grade 8s and one grade 5

Marcus Weston with his GCSE results where he attained ten grade 9s and one grade 8 - Credit: Hinchingbrooke School

Ten students who, based on their GCSE and equivalent results, made the most progress between the end of Year 6 and the end of Year 11 were:

Rhys Cullen, Sophie Herbert, Fiona Richardson, Austeja Paulaskaite, Sofia Dris, Stella Leach, Jessica Bambridge, Cedric Regalado, Abraham Shaji and Olivia Mitchell.

Principal Mark Patterson said: "I am delighted with this year’s results. These students were hugely affected by the pandemic and showed tremendous resilience and determination to achieve very well despite the huge challenges they have faced.

Student Borek Mikaloj with his GCSE exam results - Credit: Hinchingbrooke School

"We are proud of every one of them. I am proud, too, of the dedicated staff team we have at HBK, who go the extra mile every day for our students, and I would like to thank the HBK parents and carers who have been there for their children every step of the way.

"Many of the students will, of course, soon be joining our Sixth Form, and we look forward to another two great years with them.

"On behalf of the whole Hinchingbrooke Community, I would like to wish every HBK student every success for the future. Well done to you all!’