Hinchingbrooke School receive improved A-Level results

Alexander Gilham

Published: 3:34 PM August 18, 2022
Updated: 4:14 PM August 18, 2022
Kerry McCloy and Head Student Ben La Roche with Mrs Gratton, Head of Math, at Hinchingbrooke School

Kerry McCloy and Head Student Ben La Roche with Mrs Gratton, Head of Math, celebrating A-level results at Hinchingbrooke School - Credit: Hinchingbrooke School

Two hundred students at Hinchingbrooke School in Huntingdon received their A-level and BTEC exam results for Summer 2022 today (August 18)

After two years of lockdowns and no public exams, the students worked incredibly hard to achieve the results they got, and the school say they are very proud of them all.

Students Izzy Willmer & Izzie Turnbull celebrating their exam results

Students Izzy Willmer & Izzie Turnbull celebrating their exam results - Credit: Hinchingbrooke School

The percentage of students attaining A* - B was 58.8 per cent, which increased from 43.7 per cent in 2019, the last time formal exams were taken.

Around 31.2 per cent of students achieved an A or A* in at least one of their subjects, with the overall pass rate being 98 per cent.

Student Courtney Sewell (R) with Mrs Akielan, Head of Drama at Hinchingbrooke School

Student Courtney Sewell (R) with Mrs Akielan, Head of Drama at Hinchingbrooke School - Credit: Hinchingbrooke School

The BTEC results were "outstanding", with 68.6% attaining a distinction* - the highest result possible, and 88.6 per cent achieved a distinction or a distinction*.

Students Anthony Haylett & Sam King celebrate A-level and BTEC results day

Students Anthony Haylett & Sam King celebrate A-level and BTEC results day - Credit: Hinchingbrooke School

Some of the school's highest achievers this year include:

  • Darcey Cameron: 4xA*
  • Ellen Hollinghurst: 4xA*
  • Ellie Linnell: 4xA*
  • Angus Howat: 3xA*; 1xA
  • Libby Salmon: 3xA*; 1xA
  • Jessica Read:  3xA*; 1xA
  • Joe Grimbaldeston:  2xA*; 1xA
  • Fred Thorpe:  2xA*; 2xA
  • Emma Gladwin: 2xA*; 2xA
  • Maisie Isaac:  3xA*; 1xB
Libby Salmon celebrates achieving one A and 3 A*s in her A-levels

Libby Salmon celebrates achieving one A and 3 A*s in her A-levels - Credit: Hinchingbrooke School

Some of the students who made extraordinary progress this year are:

  • Angus Howatt
  • Jessica Read
  • Jayden Dutton
  • Oliver Pearce
  • Samuel King
  • Libby Salmon
  • Fred Thorpe
  • Reece Thompson
  • Yesim Uzunhasanoglu
  • Gosia Kunaszyk

Mark Patterson, Principal at Hinchingbrooke, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this year’s A Level and BTEC results.

Head Student Bethan McGregor with Mr Evans, Head of Geography

Head Student Bethan McGregor with Mr Evans, Head of Geography - Credit: Hinchingbrooke School

"The disruption to education has continued this year following 18 months of lockdowns and online learning.  These results reflect our students’ determination and resilience, as well as their diligence – we must bear in mind that this year was the first year students have completed public exams, having missed out in 2019 for their GCSEs.

"We are proud of every one of our students, and we wish them well for their next steps. We are HBK!”

Joe Grimbaldeston with Miss Lewis and Mrs Gratton from the maths department

Joe Grimbaldeston with Miss Lewis and Mrs Gratton from the maths department - Credit: Hinchingbrooke School

Student Lily Tomkins celebrating A-level results day

Student Lily Tomkins celebrating A-level results day - Credit: Hinchingbrooke School


