Hinchingbrooke School receive improved A-Level results
- Credit: Hinchingbrooke School
Two hundred students at Hinchingbrooke School in Huntingdon received their A-level and BTEC exam results for Summer 2022 today (August 18)
After two years of lockdowns and no public exams, the students worked incredibly hard to achieve the results they got, and the school say they are very proud of them all.
The percentage of students attaining A* - B was 58.8 per cent, which increased from 43.7 per cent in 2019, the last time formal exams were taken.
Around 31.2 per cent of students achieved an A or A* in at least one of their subjects, with the overall pass rate being 98 per cent.
The BTEC results were "outstanding", with 68.6% attaining a distinction* - the highest result possible, and 88.6 per cent achieved a distinction or a distinction*.
Some of the school's highest achievers this year include:
- Darcey Cameron: 4xA*
- Ellen Hollinghurst: 4xA*
- Ellie Linnell: 4xA*
- Angus Howat: 3xA*; 1xA
- Libby Salmon: 3xA*; 1xA
- Jessica Read: 3xA*; 1xA
- Joe Grimbaldeston: 2xA*; 1xA
- Fred Thorpe: 2xA*; 2xA
- Emma Gladwin: 2xA*; 2xA
- Maisie Isaac: 3xA*; 1xB
Some of the students who made extraordinary progress this year are:
- Angus Howatt
- Jessica Read
- Jayden Dutton
- Oliver Pearce
- Samuel King
- Libby Salmon
- Fred Thorpe
- Reece Thompson
- Yesim Uzunhasanoglu
- Gosia Kunaszyk
Mark Patterson, Principal at Hinchingbrooke, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this year’s A Level and BTEC results.
"The disruption to education has continued this year following 18 months of lockdowns and online learning. These results reflect our students’ determination and resilience, as well as their diligence – we must bear in mind that this year was the first year students have completed public exams, having missed out in 2019 for their GCSEs.
"We are proud of every one of our students, and we wish them well for their next steps. We are HBK!”