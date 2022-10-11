Godmanchester Community Academy's newly refurbished Queen Elizabeth II Courts have been officially opened.

Town mayor, Cllr Dick Taplin, attended the academy on October 5 for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was watched by pupils and staff.

The courts were transformed over the summer holidays to provide pupils with a high-quality, multi-use space for PE lessons and after-school clubs.

Cllr Dick Taplin cutting the ribbon to the new outdoor facility in front of pupils, staff, community groups and families. - Credit: Clare Handley

Senior leader at Godmanchester Community Academy, Clare Handley, said: "Luckily the rain held off long enough to allow the blue ribbon to be cut to the sounds of applause and cheers from pupils, families, staff and members of local community groups.

"After the official opening, the mayor and mayoress took the time to stay and join the gathering inside to enjoy the refreshments and to talk to pupils and their families."

The refurbished courts will enable pupils to participate in a variety of sports and allow teachers and sports coaches to deliver lessons in a high-quality facility.

The space will also be available for hire from community groups and local sports clubs.

Mrs Handley added that the children had already expressed their enjoyment of dance and PE lessons within the space.

The facility has already had a positive impact on PE lessons and playtimes for pupils at the school. - Credit: Clare Handley

Cllr Taplin said: “Godmanchester is a thriving, growing town, and it is essential that its facilities grow to meet the needs of its citizens of all ages.

"There is a limit as to what the Town Council can do, and so I was very pleased to be able to open this new sports area which has been provided by the Community Academy Primary School, with school-centred fundraising matched by a generous grant from the Aces Academies Trust.

"It is a very fine addition to the Godmanchester sporting environment.”

The new all-weather facility took six weeks to refurbish and has been marked out accordingly for children to play sports ranging from netball to hockey.

The school website said: "We are now delighted that our school has this fantastic facility that has already had a positive impact on our PE and Games provision and also playtimes.

"Thank you to all of you who attended this evening and the staff who were involved in organising the event."

To enquire about hiring the courts, contact the Godmanchester Community Academy offices at office@gca.acesmat.uk.