GCSE success for Huntingdon based motor mechanic
- Credit: CRC
A Huntingdon teen has “turned his life around” after getting his GCSEs at college while pursuing a career in the motor industry.
Jordan Howse achieved his GCSE English and Maths with Cambridge Regional College after leaving secondary school without the required pass grade of 4 or higher.
Jordan enrolled onto the level 1 vehicle maintenance course while also studying for his GCSEs.
Jordan said: “I wanted to gain a better understanding of how cars work. I also wanted to secure my Maths and English GCSEs to give me the best possible chance of pursuing a career in the motor vehicle industry.”
Team leader Cassandra Webb, said: “Jordan has really turned his life around. This has been particularly evident over the last academic year when he grew in confidence, started to realise his own potential, and developed aspirations for himself.
“With some support, Jordan has exceeded his own expectations and achieved in everything he set out to do.”
After completing the Level 1 Vehicle Maintenance course, Jordan progressed to L2 Vehicle Maintenance and in November 2020 he sat his Maths exam, achieving a grade 4.
Most Read
- 1 14-year-old boy struck in attempted robbery in Huntingdon
- 2 Video shows scale of police operation at Camp Beagle to protect vans
- 3 Hinchingbrooke students have received GCSE results
- 4 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
- 5 Five places to go in Huntingdonshire for afternoon tea
- 6 Police ban Facebook comments to stop anti beagle protestors ‘hijack’
- 7 New plans in progress for town's miniature railway
- 8 Petition launched to downgrade A1123 to a B road
- 9 Students at Ernulf Academy worked hard for GCSE results
- 10 Principal proud of Longsands Academy GCSE students
As his confidence grew, Jordan began supporting the construction and motor vehicle department in his spare time on a variety of projects, including the college Big Bid environmental challenge.
Jordan continued with his studies and on GCSE results day 2021, he received the welcome news that he had achieved a grade 4 in English and passed his L2 Vehicle Maintenance qualification.
Jordan continued: “I was anxious waiting for my results. I am very self-critical, so I didn’t allow myself to believe that the news would be positive.
“I was over the moon reading the email that confirmed I had passed my English and vehicle maintenance qualifications. I am very grateful to Cambridge Regional College for their support in helping me to achieve my goals.”
Throughout his studies, Jordan has worked for a Huntingdon based garage as a service sales advisor, and he now plans to enter full-time employment with the same company in their motor vehicle workshop.
Cassandra added: “We are so proud of Jordan.”