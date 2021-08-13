Published: 5:26 PM August 13, 2021

A Huntingdon teen has “turned his life around” after getting his GCSEs at college while pursuing a career in the motor industry.

Jordan Howse achieved his GCSE English and Maths with Cambridge Regional College after leaving secondary school without the required pass grade of 4 or higher.

Jordan enrolled onto the level 1 vehicle maintenance course while also studying for his GCSEs.

Jordan said: “I wanted to gain a better understanding of how cars work. I also wanted to secure my Maths and English GCSEs to give me the best possible chance of pursuing a career in the motor vehicle industry.”

Team leader Cassandra Webb, said: “Jordan has really turned his life around. This has been particularly evident over the last academic year when he grew in confidence, started to realise his own potential, and developed aspirations for himself.

Jordan Howse achieved his GCSE English and Maths with Cambridge Regional College - Credit: CRC

“With some support, Jordan has exceeded his own expectations and achieved in everything he set out to do.”

After completing the Level 1 Vehicle Maintenance course, Jordan progressed to L2 Vehicle Maintenance and in November 2020 he sat his Maths exam, achieving a grade 4.

As his confidence grew, Jordan began supporting the construction and motor vehicle department in his spare time on a variety of projects, including the college Big Bid environmental challenge.

Jordan continued with his studies and on GCSE results day 2021, he received the welcome news that he had achieved a grade 4 in English and passed his L2 Vehicle Maintenance qualification.

Jordan continued: “I was anxious waiting for my results. I am very self-critical, so I didn’t allow myself to believe that the news would be positive.

“I was over the moon reading the email that confirmed I had passed my English and vehicle maintenance qualifications. I am very grateful to Cambridge Regional College for their support in helping me to achieve my goals.”

Throughout his studies, Jordan has worked for a Huntingdon based garage as a service sales advisor, and he now plans to enter full-time employment with the same company in their motor vehicle workshop.

Cassandra added: “We are so proud of Jordan.”