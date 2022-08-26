Staff and students from Ernulf Academy in St Neots are celebrating their GCSE results, with many excelling to achieve some "outstanding" grades.

This year was the first year since 2019 that year 11 students could sit formal exams because of the disruption caused by the pandemic.

The dedicated staff at Ernulf Academy, part of Astrea Academy Trust, supported their students non-stop to prepare them to take their exams, which have been teacher assessed for the last two years.

Students consistently attended additional lessons before and after school with subject specialists delivering examination skills, support and advice.

Students at Ernulf Academy show off their GCSE results alongside their teachers - Credit: Astrea Academy Trust

The following students are celebrating, thanks to their support:

Emma Shepherd is the highest achieving student across the year group achieving 10 GCSE grades at grade 7 or above, including a grade 9 in Chemistry, Drama, Geography, Mathematics and a Distinction * in Extended Project qualification.

Mia Carter has achieved outstanding results across all subjects achieving nine GCSEs at grade 7 or above, including a grade 9 in English Language, English Literature, Drama and History. Mia will go on to study English Literature, Biology and Physics at Hinchingbrooke.

Isaac Trendell-Carr is the most improved student from Key Stage 3 to Key Stage 4, achieving nine strong GCSE grades and a Level 2 Distinction in BTEC Engineering.

Millicent Wells has achieved a grade 7 in eight GCSE disciplines and a grade 8 in GCSE Mathematics. She will study mathematics, Drama and Philosophy at Bedford College.

Interim principal Mark Neesam of Ernulf Academy said: “Today we celebrate the courage, resilience and dedication shown by all our students.

A student celebrates opening her GCSE exam results - Credit: Astrea Academy Trust

"Over the past two years, each and every student has worked tremendously hard to achieve these outstanding results during unprecedented and challenging times.

“Our students have achieved some of the strongest results Ernulf Academy has seen, and I want to take this opportunity to also thank all the support staff and teaching staff at Ernulf Academy for their ongoing commitment in our young peoples’ learning journey.”

Rowena Hackwood, chief executive of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to all our students, many of whom have achieved some outstanding grades and secured prestigious post-16 opportunities.

"We are so proud of the achievements of all our Ernulf Academy students – particularly so given the challenges they have faced over the last two years."