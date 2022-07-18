Staff and Trustees of Elsworth Pre-School were "thrilled and very proud" to find out the school had achieved the highest grading of 'Outstanding' across the board from Ofsted.

Ofsted inspectors visited the school on May 25 and awarded the school with the highest possible rating across every inspection element.

Chair of Trustees at the school, Clair Harrison, said: "This is a huge landmark for the Pre-School as it enters a new era and begins to thrive; Earlier this year, new Trustees were recruited to the Board, and a new manager, Jenny Blyth, started in post.

"Whilst only a few months have passed, this new team has worked tirelessly to refresh the Pre-School, and its approach to learning and this Ofsted rating is a welcome endorsement of all of that effort."

Amongst a range of glowing feedback, the inspector reported the children were developing very well and that they had a good relationship with the practitioners.

The inspection report stated: "Children are exceptionally confident and thrive in the pre-school.

"Children’s behaviour is exemplary. They have a high level of regard for their friends, practitioners, and visitors. Practitioners foster this through a relentless drive to promote children’s emotional well-being and kindness."

The report awarded the pre-school with an outstanding report for the 'quality of education', 'behaviour and attitudes', 'personal development' and 'leadership and management.

The report also stated that the partnership working alongside parents is "exceptional".

The inspection report stated: "Parents say that their children have thrived in the pre-school. They praise the practitioners and say, 'It's not just a job to them but a passion.'

"Parents feel they are extremely well informed about their children's learning and that practitioners are approachable and always have time for them."

All the children were found to be making excellent progress, including those with special educational needs and disabilities.

Clair added: "Everyone involved in the Pre-School would like to thank Parents, Carers and other people and organisations that have supported them over the last few months.

"The Pre-School is determined that this is just the beginning of an even brighter future for the setting and all the incredible children that come through the front door."