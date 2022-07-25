Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
School teacher announces retirement after 18 years of service at St Neots school

Alexander Gilham

Published: 1:00 PM July 25, 2022
Retiring teacher Judith McAteer, with Crosshall Junior School year six pupils Matilda, Maria, Michael, Rhys and Harriet.

Retiring teacher Judith McAteer, with Crosshall Junior School year six pupils Matilda, Maria, Michael, Rhys and Harriet. - Credit: Crosshall Junior School Academy Trust

Judith McAteer, a teacher at Crosshall Junior School in St Neots, has announced her retirement after 18 years of service.

Judith McAteer has taught hundreds of children during her industrious career and was given a send-off assembly full of songs and photographs from the pupils and teachers before breaking up for the summer holidays.

Judith McAteer (left) with Head Teacher Anne Eardley (right) at the Crosshall Junior School Assembly send-off.

Judith McAteer (left) with Head Teacher Anne Eardley (right) at the Crosshall Junior School Assembly send-off. - Credit: Crosshall Junior School Academy Trust

Head Teacher Anne Eardley said: "Judith has led singing; been the lead teacher for RE; liaised with church leaders in the community; been a Book Week Committee member; taken children to sing at the O2 and generally added sparkle to the school and the lives of both students and staff.

"We wish Judith every happiness for the future; retiring will allow her to spend more time with her growing family."

Judith will be very missed, but Anne added that the pupils wouldn't need to wait too long for Judith to return as she plans to do cover work when needed in the Autumn term.



Education News
St Neots News

