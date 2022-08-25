Students and staff from Cromwell Community College in Chatteris joined together to celebrate the pupil's GCSE exam results and achievements today (August 25).

Executive Headteacher at Cromwell Community College, Jane Horn, shared her delight at the success of all GCSE students.

She said: “We are delighted to celebrate another year of GCSE results at Cromwell, where the majority of students will be progressing onto their first choice of post 16 provision.

More than 70 pupils will be aiming to join the Cromwell sixth form in September - Credit: Athene Communications

"This is due to the hard work of the staff and families, who, despite unprecedented levels of absence this year from Covid-19, have endeavoured to ensure the best possible outcomes for all.

"We are pleased that over 70 pupils will be aiming to join Cromwell Sixth Form in September, and many others are going to local colleges to pursue various courses.

“There are too many individuals to mention that have been successful, many of our pupils worked hard to overcome adversity during the past two years and will rightly be celebrating today.

Two Cromwell Community College Pupils embrace in celebration during GCSE results day. - Credit: Athene Communications

"There will also be many staff who will take great pleasure in the joy of our pupils and will be delighted to see their achievements.

"The college community wishes all of our pupils the best of luck for the future and hope they are successful in their chosen fields.

“I would like to thank the staff and families for the extraordinary efforts they put in this year to ensure successful outcomes for so many. So often, many people have gone over and above expectations to support and help, and I am very grateful for such a caring and professional team of staff.”