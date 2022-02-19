Youngsters in the area enjoyed some half term treats thanks to the efforts of the Huntingdonshire Community Group.

Members of the group, which was set up during the coronavirus pandemic to support families, distributed more than one hundred half term activity packs.

Group founder, Patrick Kadewere said: “Our team have been providing a wide range of activities, crafts, toys, games and educational fun packs to local children over the last 13 school holidays.

"They have grown in popularity and thanks to generous funding received from Cllr Sam Wakeford, that has allowed us to provide more than 150 activity packs during half term as well as 100 craft packs for Easter and the May half term.

"We are very grateful to everyone who supports our work and our incredible team of volunteers that make it all happen."

For further information about projects run by Huntingdonshire Community Group contact them by email: huntingdonshirecommunitygroup@gmail.com