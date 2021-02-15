Published: 8:00 AM February 15, 2021 Updated: 8:40 AM February 15, 2021

A new manufacturing apprenticeship scheme will see 60 students trained in construction over the next 12 months at Cambridge Regional College (CRC).

The college has joined forces with developer Net Zero Buildings to open up apprenticeship opportunities across Cambridgeshire.

The Construction, Assembly and Installation Operative Apprenticeship sits under the modern methods of construction (MMC) umbrella of qualifications.

Net Zero Buildings aim to develop and expand its training academy with CRC this year - which will see up to 50 apprentices training at any one time.

Deputy Principal Michelle Dowse, at Cambridge Regional College, said: “We are committed to working with local businesses to upskill their workforce to help them secure competitive advantage, provide employment opportunities and enhance regional prosperity.

“We have been delighted to work with Net Zero Buildings to build this new apprenticeship programme into our portfolio.”

The introduction of the apprenticeship has seen the company develop new skills to support the business as well as the appointment of new staff.

Apprentices have already started on the training programme with a second cohort starting soon.