Cambridgeshire schools and academies combine to form the Meridian Trust

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 3:00 PM April 22, 2022
 Lesley Birch (Meridian Trust, Deputy CEO) and Mark Woods (Meridian Trust, CEO) with pupils from Hatton Park Primary School.

Lesley Birch (Meridian Trust, Deputy CEO) and Mark Woods (Meridian Trust, CEO) with pupils from Hatton Park Primary School. - Credit: Meridian Trust

Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT) and Cambridge Primary Education Trust (CPET) have confirmed a voluntary merger – and will be known as Meridian Trust.

Under the new Meridian Trust, 23 CMAT primary, secondary, and special schools will combine with five CPET primary schools, including Sawtry Village Academy, Sawtry Junior Academy and Somersham primary school in Huntingdon, to educate approximately 17,000 pupils.

The voluntary merger was finalised following a comprehensive public consultation carried out by both Trusts.

The consultation outcomes were formally presented to the Trustee Boards of CMAT and CPET, and the Regional Schools’ Commissioner approved the voluntary merger.

Mark Woods, CEO of Meridian Trust, said: “We are absolutely delighted to confirm the voluntary merger of CMAT and CPET, which will fundamentally increase our capacity for providing high-quality teaching and learning and delivering an even stronger pupil experience.

“Collectively, we operate schools across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire and have forged strong links within these communities, which we can build now on, supported by CPET’s considerable leadership expertise in primary education."

Education News
Huntingdon News
Cambridge News

