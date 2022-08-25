Students across the United Kingdom will open their GCSE exam results this morning (August 25) - Credit: Getty Images

Students across the UK and Cambridgeshire will open their GCSE exam results this morning (August 25) after sitting exams for the first time since the pandemic (2019).

Early reports suggest that overall grades are expected to be lower than the teacher assessment results in 2020 and 2021.

Figures published by the Joint Council for Qualifications show that the proportion of 16-year-olds getting top grades of 7 and above, equivalent to A* and A, has dropped since 2020 and 2021.

However, overall grades and top grades are projected to be higher than the pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Young people in Cambridgeshire receiving GCSE results this week have been praised for their hard work and commitment.

Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People’s Committee, said: “Cambridgeshire’s young people have once again done themselves proud.

"After two years of uncertainty at such an important stage of their learning, they have risen to the challenge and worked with an energy and diligence I can only admire. Well done to them all – and very best wishes for the next stage of their careers.”