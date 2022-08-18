Students across the United Kingdom will be opening their A-level exam results this morning (August 18) - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of thousands of students across the UK and Cambridgeshire will receive their A-level results this morning.

This year was the first year since 2019 that students could sit traditional hall exams due to cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to initial figures from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS), the total number of students accepted on to UK degree courses has decreased by two per cent from 2021, with 425,830 taking up places at university or college.

Early reports indicate that there has been a fall in the number of students attaining the top A-level grades of A* or A, but there were more top grades received this year than pre-pandemic levels.

Young people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough receiving A-level results this week have been praised for their hard work.

Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People Committee, said: “I’d like to pay tribute to all the young people receiving their A-level results – and to their teachers and families for their constant support and encouragement. I know how hard everyone has worked, and I wish all Cambridgeshire’s young people the very best as they embark on the next stage of their careers.”

Cllr Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education, Skills and the University, said: “I know that Peterborough’s young people have worked exceptionally hard this year, and I would like to congratulate them all for their commitment and dedication.

"Teachers, support staff, parents and families have also played a vital role – supporting, encouraging and inspiring our young people to do their best. My heartfelt thanks to them all.”

A range of help is available for young people at this time of year. For careers advice, go to https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk or call their helpline on 0800 100 900.



