The charity YOPEY is encouraging school children in Cambridgeshire area schools to 'write letters to the Queen'. - Credit: Tony Gearing/YOPEY

The charity Young People of the Year (YOPEY) is encouraging young school children to 'write letters to the Queen' to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The letters are part of a scheme backed by the Queen's representative in Cambridgeshire, and YOPEY is appealing to schools in Cambridgeshire to take part.

Most of the letters will not actually go to the Queen, but they will be shared by YOPEY with care home residents.

YOPEY runs befriending schemes in care homes and organises visits from young people to spend time with the elderly, especially those living with dementia.

YOPEY founder Tony Gearing MBE said: "Elderly people living in care homes are big fans of the Queen. They will love to be included in these imaginary conversations between schoolchildren and the monarch."

Pupils should write about their similarities and shared interests with the Queen. An example given by YOPEY was a pupil writing about a holiday they took to a Commonwealth country.

Tony added: "In other words, the young will be writing about their lives and making connections with what they know, or are taught, about the Queen."

"Even people living with dementia may not have forgotten older events from the Queen's 70-year reign, such as her coronation. Having the young people's letters read to them will help them to remember."

During the pandemic, YOPEY has grown from running befriending schemes between schools and a dozen care homes to supporting 2,000 care homes nationwide.

YOPEY will choose the best letters to be sent to the Queen, which may get a reply as they will be forwarded to Her Majesty by the Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, who represents the Queen in the county.

Lord-Lieutenant Julie Spence OBE QPM said: “What a great idea to write a letter to The Queen about your life and Her Majesty’s long and full life.

"I know care home residents will enjoy being included in this conversation. Many are around the same age as the Queen and have lived through the same momentous events as her.

“I encourage Cambridgeshire schools to take part and look forward to reading some of the letters myself.”

Each letter should be on a single side of paper, photographed or scanned, and emailed to hello@yopey.org.

Certificates will be awarded to schools that take part.

