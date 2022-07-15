(From L to R) Buckden Primary Academy students Jack Clipsham, Iris Purser and Mihai Apreutese with the young environmentalist runners-up award. - Credit: Hunts Post

Three Buckden CE Primary Academy students have been awarded the runners-up prize in the nationwide Rotary Young Environmentalist Competition for 2021/22.

Jack Clipsham, Iris Purser and Mihai Apreutese were announced as second-place finishers in the national competition during the school assembly on Tuesday, July 12.

The Rotary District 1070 Governor Steve Howe, Reverend Clive Doubleday, the 1070 lead organiser of the competition, and Rotary Club of Huntingdon representative Les Button, attended the assembly and presented the students with their awards.

Deputy Headteacher at Buckden Primary Academy, Michelle Heather, said: "As a school that is very proud of our School Curriculum based around the Sustainable Development Goals, we were only too ready for our pupils to get involved in this amazing opportunity provided by the Rotary Club.

"The children were presented with a fabulous trophy, and we would like to thank our local Rotary Club, who always inform us of any opportunities for our pupils."

The Young Environmentalists competition challenged students to work in groups of up to 4 or individually to create a written or artistic presentation on tackling climate change and reducing carbon.

The three runners-up presented a PowerPoint presentation about deforestation and trees' importance to the ecosystem.

More than 28 other Rotary districts entered schools from their area into the competition, including the Rotary Club of Huntingdon, with Buckden Primary school doing remarkably well to finish second place.

Michelle said: "We were initially very pleased and excited when the school won 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize in the district but when our first prize winners Jack, Iris and Mihai went on to take 2nd prize in the National Competition we were overwhelmed."

On April 1, it was a clean sweep for Buckden Primary Academy at the district level of the Young Environmentalist Competition, with students from the school taking up the top three places and Jack, Iris and Mihai progressing to the national stage.

The Rotary Club president explained at the time that this was very special, as it was the first time all the winners had come from just one school.