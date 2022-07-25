Pupils at Buckden Primary School helped make a greenhouse made of recyclable materials during their efforts to achieve an Eco-Schools Green Flag. - Credit: Mel Anderson

Pupils at Buckden C of E Primary School have earned an international accreditation this academic year for their amazing work making their school more environmentally friendly and raising eco-awareness in fellow pupils.

The school were awarded with an Eco-Schools Green Flag on June 21 with distinction.

Eco-Schools is an international education programme that prompts young people to explore sustainability, climate change and take action.

Eco-Schools England Manager, Adam Flint, said: “Earning an Eco-Schools Green Flag Award takes passion, commitment and a desire to make a difference.

"Pupils should be proud of their great work. They’re an inspiration, and it makes us feel heartened and positive about the future of our planet.”

Pupils at Buckden collaborated with the eco–coordinator, Mel Anderson, to conduct an environmental review, assessing how eco-friendly their school is.

Mrs Anderson and the pupils planned a year of activities to increase their green-credentials, connecting their work to three Eco-Schools topics: Healthy living, energy and water.

Activities included the introduction of water butts to the school and allotment, energy monitors, bird tables, nesting boxes and promoting plant-based recipes through their 'everything environmental' website.