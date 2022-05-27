Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Ramsey Junior School pupils treated to visit from botanical artist

Alexander Gilham

Published: 3:32 PM May 27, 2022
Updated: 7:58 AM May 30, 2022
(From L to R) Millie, Harley, Mrs McGonigle, Rowan and Grace during the Arts Mark Project at Ramsey Junior School.

(From L to R) Millie, Harley, Sarah McGonigle, Rowan and Grace during the Arts Mark Project at Ramsey Junior School. - Credit: Hunts Post

Year three pupils at Ramsey Junior School were treated to a special visit from the botanical artist Sarah McGonigle for their Arts Mark Project.

Sarah showcased her artwork to the pupils on May 9, and all the children thoroughly enjoyed learning about plants and producing their own sketches.

Year three teacher Jane Ross said: "The children were able to get some experience of what a botanical artist does and talk about the history of plants and relate that to the local area."

“The children had a whale of a time."

Ramsey Junior School has organised more trips and art workshops that the children were starved of during Covid to help them develop.

All the artwork produced by the children will go into a large sketchbook as part of a major work for the Arts Mark Project.

The Arts Mark Project is a national initiative which encourages children to experience lots of different art forms.

The school will hold an arts festival at the end of the term to showcase artwork from across the year groups.

