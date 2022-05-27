Ramsey Junior School pupils treated to visit from botanical artist
- Credit: Hunts Post
Year three pupils at Ramsey Junior School were treated to a special visit from the botanical artist Sarah McGonigle for their Arts Mark Project.
Sarah showcased her artwork to the pupils on May 9, and all the children thoroughly enjoyed learning about plants and producing their own sketches.
Year three teacher Jane Ross said: "The children were able to get some experience of what a botanical artist does and talk about the history of plants and relate that to the local area."
“The children had a whale of a time."
Ramsey Junior School has organised more trips and art workshops that the children were starved of during Covid to help them develop.
All the artwork produced by the children will go into a large sketchbook as part of a major work for the Arts Mark Project.
The Arts Mark Project is a national initiative which encourages children to experience lots of different art forms.
Most Read
- 1 Find out what's happening in Huntingdonshire for the Queen's Jubilee?
- 2 Come and see Huntingdon's Beacon lighting ceremony for the Jubilee
- 3 Small community café in St Neots "just hanging on"
- 4 Police dog helped find drugs and knife in Ramsey
- 5 New Toolstation branch to open in Huntingdon
- 6 Fascinating old photographs of royal celebrations in St Neots
- 7 Nursery rated inadequate after inspectors said safety was 'compromised'
- 8 DJ Low Steppa flying in from Ibiza for Cambridgeshire music festival
- 9 Three dogs including pregnant Jack Russell stolen from Wimpole kennels
- 10 Large Hotel of the Year winner is proud of its history
The school will hold an arts festival at the end of the term to showcase artwork from across the year groups.