Students from Abbey College in Ramsey have spent the day taking part in an exciting hands-on crime scene experience.

The experience, held on July 13, was open to Year 10 and Year 12 Criminology students and saw an interactive crime scene staged on the school’s site.

Students learned about photographing a crime scene, the different types of forensic science equipment and techniques, the roles of different professionals in the industry, hypothesising a cause of death, taking fingerprints and more.

Present on the day was a serving Crime Scene Investigator and local police officers, who helped guide the students through the experience.

Andy Christoforou, Headteacher at Abbey College, said: “Our crime scene day was a huge success and a valuable, immersive experience for our students.

"They were able to have so much fun and delve deeper into the real-life world of crime scene investigation while still engaging with the subject’s curriculum.

A big thank you to all involved for their time and for showing our students the wide range of investigative techniques used in criminal investigations.”

For more information about Abbey College, visit: www.abbeycollege.cambs.sch.uk/