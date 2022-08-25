Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Abbey College 'proud' of students’ GCSE results

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 4:29 PM August 25, 2022
Abbey College students celebrate receiving their GCSE results

Abbey College students celebrate receiving their GCSE results - Credit: Athene Communications

Students and Staff from Abbey College in Ramsey have joined together to celebrate the achievements seen by the school as pupils collected their GCSE results.

Individual successes at Abbey College include Joseph Clarke, Jessica Halls, Martha Mulcahy, Isabelle Smith, and Imogen Knight.

All achieved 23 grade 9s and 24 grade 8s between them and also attained 57 GCSE and BTEC qualifications.

Abbey College student Alexander Robertson celebrates his GCSE exams results

Abbey College student Alexander Robertson celebrates his GCSE exams results - Credit: Athene Communications

Andy Christoforou, headteacher at Abbey College, shared his delight at the success of the College’s students.

He said: “Congratulations to all our students who have received their results today. We are so proud of your achievements, which are a true indication of the sheer amount of hard work and dedication you have put in over the last few years.”

Abbey College student Emily at the school with her GCSE exam results

Abbey College student Emily at the school with her GCSE exam results - Credit: Athene Communications

“I am grateful for our excellent teaching staff, whose support has driven the success of our college.

"They have worked tirelessly to keep every student motivated yet calm during a time when pressures are high. I look forward to welcoming many of our students back in September to begin their post 16 studies.”

Most of the college’s students will return to Abbey College Sixth Form to study a varied programme of courses.

Education News
Cambridgeshire GCSE results
Ramsey News

