Students at Abbey College Sixth Form in Ramsey celebrated a number of outstanding achievements as students collected their A-Level results today (August 18).

Notable successes include:

Aaron Clements recorded an exceptional 4 A* grades in Maths, Further Maths, Physics, and Politics and will be continuing his study of Physics at Imperial College London.

Marta Jurgielewicz gained 3 A* grades in Biology, Chemistry and Psychology and an A in Core Mathematics. She said she is excited about studying Biomedical Sciences at the University of York.

Paige McAvoy secured A*s in Psychology and Politics and an A in Maths and will continue her study of Psychology at University College London.

Lauren Fort attained an A*in Maths, an A in Geography, and a Distinction in Sports Studies. She will be studying Sport and Exercise Science at Loughborough University.

Jessica Brown achieved an A* in Sociology, an A in Psychology, and a Distinction in Business Studies and plans to study Business at Anglia Ruskin University (Peterborough).

Jessica Moulds obtained an A*in Sociology, an A in History, and a Distinction in Business Studies. She will be studying Korean and Global Development at SOAS University of London.

Toby Rawling earned Distinctions in both Engineering and Double Award Business Studies and will undertake a Degree Apprenticeship with Amazon.

Samantha Moore, Head of Sixth Form at Abbey College, spoke of her pride in the dedication students have put in.

She said: “We are thrilled with the successes of our students and staff today, which are truly deserved after the hard work our school community has shown throughout the last few years. This set of results is a real testament to their determination, and I am confident that every one of our pupils has a really bright future ahead of them.

“We are delighted that so many of our students have achieved entry to their first-choice universities or apprenticeships. We wish them every success as they continue their academic studies and embark on new careers.”



