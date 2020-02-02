Malcolm Lynn took this in his garden at Hilton Malcolm Lynn took this in his garden at Hilton

Most reflect the huge rainful seen across the patch.

Each month, the editor will pick four of the best photographs that have been sent in by readers.

Hunts Post editor Debbie Davies said: "I am always amazed by the skill and technical abiility of the many readers who send us photographs each week. These four were among the best, but it was a difficult task to pick just four."

In no particular order this month, the credit goes to: Gerry Brown, Sydney Deakin, Malcolmn Lynn and Emma Miles.

Emma Miles took this pic at the St Neots Caravan Park on January 16.

If you have a photo you would like to submit for use in the paper and online, send it to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

The next Editor's Pic will be at the end of February.

The attached photograph, taken on 17 Jan 20, shows the reason a viaduct was required for the construction of the A14. At the time the photograph was taken, 1145, the river was not at its highest. Sydney Deakin Hemingford Grey