A green fair took place at the United Reform Church in St Neots. Picture: ARCHANT A green fair took place at the United Reform Church in St Neots. Picture: ARCHANT

People from around the town gathered at the United Reform Church for 'The Time is Now' event, which encouraged people to discuss climate change and what they could do to help the planet.

Among those who organised the event was 14-year-old Rose Coggins, who, in her spare time, campaigns to help reduce the amount of plastic that is wasted.

The Hinchingbrooke School pupil, who aspires to be a marine biologist, became interested in reducing plastic and started up her own Instagram page called 'Plastic Free UK' in May.

Since then she has been trying to encourage people from around the district to make changes to their lifestyle, to help the environment.

Rose said: "It really hit home to me what was happening to our planet, which is why I decided to start the Instagram.

"I wanted to put on an information event but wasn't sure how to, so it's great to join in and help organise it with people who feel the same as I do."

The deputy mayor of St Neots, Councillor Christine Green, opened the event and there were stalls being hosted by Huntingdonshire District Council, Melina La Firenze who is about to open the first St Neots refill shop, and representatives from Paxton Pits Nature Reserve.

The event heard from speakers including Ben Folley, from the Bedford Green Party, and John Comont, the conservation director at BCN Wildlife Trust.

A panel of speakers were also at the event, including Rose and Lottie Taylor, who had recently returned from a trip to southern Ethiopia with Christian Aid.

Rose said: "The event itself was a huge success and I was pleasantly surprised by how many people actually arrived and came along. We had some great speakers and some great eco-friendly stalls take part.

"I really hope we can host more events like this to raise awareness."

