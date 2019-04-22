Innerspace Homes has applied to Huntingdonshire District Council for permission to build the new properties off Mill Way, with the developer saying the 'modular' homes would be built with a host of green technologies.

The homes are to be precision-engineered in a factory before being taken to the 3.5-acre site for assembly, with Innerspace saying the homes will reduce the homeowner's carbon emissions by up to 50 per cent below current building regulation targets.

Tony DiCarlo, one of the founders of Innerspace Homes, said: “Huntingdonshire is the perfect location for the inaugural Innerspace development as they as part of the wider Cambridgeshire area are very active in looking to use innovation to spark growth in the county.

“We are confident that our high-quality precision engineered homes will complement the existing village, attract high calibre interest across the industry as a great example of innovation in the sector and we are hugely excited at the prospect of being able to get our homes onto the production line and installed in Needingworth, if our application is successful.”

Innerspace hopes to start building on the site in August.

However, neighbours of the site have raised concerns about the possible impact of the new homes on the village.

In correspondence with the district council, one neighbour said: “The proposed development is entirely out of character with the surrounding dwellings and being planned in an area where the existing infrastructure is inadequate and public transport almost non-existent.”

Another added: “The proposed siting of the development is particularly ill-considered: it is on a greenfield site and building here would both diminish the striking view from Holywell looking towards Needingworth and be prominent from many angles within the village. The urban style design is out of keeping with the village's strong historic character.”

Holywell-cum-Needingworth Parish Council also lodged objections to the plan, which will now go to Huntingdonshire District Council for determination.

