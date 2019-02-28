Lord Jug is appealing to members of the public to help him search for his ‘lucky jacket’, which was given to him by the late founder of the Monster Raving Loony Party, Screaming Lord Sutch, in 1997.

The jacket was left on a train which stopped at Huntingdon railway station - coming from King’s Cross - at about 2pm today (Thursday).

The jacket is said to be Lord Jug’s lucky charm because he wore it in the 2015 general election when he stood against Boris Johnson in Uxbridge.

Lord Jug, from St Ives, said: “After finding out that I’d left my leopard skin jacket on the train after alighting at Huntingdon, I’m now preparing to go on a big game hunt to find it, it’s my lucky mascot.

“There’s a £1,000 reward for its capture and safe return to me.”

Lord Jug can be contacted via e-mail: eccentricparty@icloud.com.