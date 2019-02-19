Edward Seamark, of Queens Court, in Eaton Socon, assaulted the first boy at an address in Peterborough during June 2017.

Seamark exposed himself to the boy on numerous occasions, and the boy only disclosed the abuse a month later.

On 20 December, Seamark sexually assaulted another boy in St Neots on two separate occasions after pulling down his trousers.

The boy disclosed the abuse the same day to a family member who had asked him about his day. He said what Seamark had done to him made him feel ‘sad’, the court heard.

Seamark was arrested for the first offence and released on bail, but later went on to commit the second sexual offence.

In police interview, Seamark denied any deliberate intention to expose himself or to deliberately touch the two young boys.

However, Seamark later pleaded guilty to charges including four counts of assaulting a boy under 13 by touching, exposure and inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday, where he was handed 10 years in prison.

Seamark was also made the subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and put on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The SHPO prevents Seamark from having any unsupervised contact with boys under the age of 16 and from forming any intimate relationship with the parent or guardian of a child under 16.

A restraining order was also put in place for 11 years, preventing Seamark from contacting any of the witnesses in the case.

DC Anoeska Price from the child abuse investigation and safeguarding unit (CAISU), who investigated the case alongside DC Peter Church, said: “The young victims in this investigation have been very courageous and I am pleased they were able to disclose the abuse they suffered.

“No sentence will ever erase what has happened to them, but I hope it will help them to move on with the rest of their lives.

“Tackling child abuse is a priority for the force and we are working hard every day to keep children safe and bring offenders such as Seamark before the courts.”

