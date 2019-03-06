Emergency services were called to the bungalow at around 1:30 to find a home in Queens Gardens alight. Emergency services were called to the bungalow at around 1:30 to find a home in Queens Gardens alight.

An investigation has been launched by Cambridgeshire fire and rescue service to find out what caused the blaze.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.35pm, we were called to a house fire on Queens Gardens, Eaton Socon.

“One crew from St Neots, one crew from Gamlingay, and one crew from Huntingdon attended. Crews arrived to find a fire in the bedroom of a “bungalow.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire, before using a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Cambridgeshire police are still at the scene a spokesman confirmed.

A police spokesman said: “I can confirm that we are assisting the fire service with an incident in Queens Gadrens, Eaton Socon.”