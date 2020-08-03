The Eat Out to Help Out scheme launches today (August 3).
Here is a list of the restaurants and food outlets which have signed up to take part in the scheme.
Rosamunds
109 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3LD
Original Thai
34 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3AQ
Subway
12 Chequers Court, Huntingdon, PE29 3LJ
Samuel Pepys
146 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3TF
Planet Spice
5 The Causeway, Godmanchester, PE29 2HA
Market Kitchen
Kingfisher Way, Hinchingbrooke Business Park, PE29 6FL
Lord Protector
Mayfield Road, Huntingdon, PE29 1NH
Aslan Bross Tonys Takeway
3 Oak Drive, Huntingdon, PE29 7HN
King of The Belgians
27 Main Street, Hartford, PE29 1XU
The Barley Mow
42 Main Street, Hartford, PE29 1XU
McDonald’s
St Peter’s Road, Huntingdon, PE29 7EG
KFC
Tower Fields, Huntingon, PE29 7EG
Costa Coffee
Huntingdon Retail Park, St Peter’s Road, PE29 7DZ
Hare on the Green
40 The Green, Brampton, PE28 4RH
Frosts Garden Centre
Buckden Road, Brampton, PE28 4NF
Stukeley Country Hotel
Church Road, Great Stukeley, PE28 4AL
McDonald’s Restaurant
McDonald’s Restaurant, Great North Road, PE28 4NQ
The Three Jolly Butchers
3 Huntingdon Road, Wyton, PE28 2AD
The Three Horseshoes
The Green, Houghton, PE28 2BE
The Axe and Compass
High Street, Hemingford Abbots, PE28 9AH
The Horseshoe Inn
90 High Street, Offord, PE19 5RH
George Hotel & Brasserie
47 High Street, Buckden, PE19 5WZ
The Vine
33 High Street, Buckden, PE19 5XA
The Lion Hotel Buckden
High Street, Buckden, PE19 5XA
The Cock
High Street, Hemingford Grey, PE28 9BJ
Cinnamon
43 Breach Road, Huntingdon, PE28 0BA
Fivetara Spices
43 Breach Road, Grafham, PE28 0BA
The Three Horseshoes
High Street, Graveley, PE19 6PL
Prince of Wales
Potton Road, Hilton, PE28 9NG
The Seven Wives
Ramsey Road, St Ives, PE27 5RF
Slepe Hall Hotel
Ramsey Road, St Ives, PE27 5RB
River Tea Rooms
Mews Bridge Street, PE27 5UW
Zzohanna
Manor Mews, Bridge Street, St Ives, St Ives, PE27 5UW
Dolphin Hotel
London Road, St Ives, PE27 5EP
Cherry Valley
24 Bridge Street, PE27 5EG
Oana’s Coffees, Shakes & Chimney Cakes
18 Bridge Street, St Ives, PE27 5EG
The Taproom
23 Bridge Street, St Ives, PE27 5EH
Di Rita’s Italian Cuisine
21 Bridge Street, St Ives, PE27 5EH
Amore
4 The Quay, St Ives, PE27 5AR