The Eat Out to Help Out scheme launches today (August 3).

Here is a list of the restaurants and food outlets which have signed up to take part in the scheme.

Rosamunds

109 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3LD

Original Thai

34 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3AQ

Subway

12 Chequers Court, Huntingdon, PE29 3LJ

Samuel Pepys

146 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3TF

Planet Spice

5 The Causeway, Godmanchester, PE29 2HA

Market Kitchen

Kingfisher Way, Hinchingbrooke Business Park, PE29 6FL

Lord Protector

Mayfield Road, Huntingdon, PE29 1NH

Aslan Bross Tonys Takeway

3 Oak Drive, Huntingdon, PE29 7HN

King of The Belgians

27 Main Street, Hartford, PE29 1XU

The Barley Mow

42 Main Street, Hartford, PE29 1XU

McDonald’s

St Peter’s Road, Huntingdon, PE29 7EG

KFC

Tower Fields, Huntingon, PE29 7EG

Costa Coffee

Huntingdon Retail Park, St Peter’s Road, PE29 7DZ

Hare on the Green

40 The Green, Brampton, PE28 4RH

Frosts Garden Centre

Buckden Road, Brampton, PE28 4NF

Stukeley Country Hotel

Church Road, Great Stukeley, PE28 4AL

McDonald’s Restaurant

McDonald’s Restaurant, Great North Road, PE28 4NQ

The Three Jolly Butchers

3 Huntingdon Road, Wyton, PE28 2AD

The Three Horseshoes

The Green, Houghton, PE28 2BE

The Axe and Compass

High Street, Hemingford Abbots, PE28 9AH

The Horseshoe Inn

90 High Street, Offord, PE19 5RH

George Hotel & Brasserie

47 High Street, Buckden, PE19 5WZ

The Vine

33 High Street, Buckden, PE19 5XA

The Lion Hotel Buckden

High Street, Buckden, PE19 5XA

The Cock

High Street, Hemingford Grey, PE28 9BJ

Cinnamon

43 Breach Road, Huntingdon, PE28 0BA

Fivetara Spices

43 Breach Road, Grafham, PE28 0BA

The Three Horseshoes

High Street, Graveley, PE19 6PL

Prince of Wales

Potton Road, Hilton, PE28 9NG

The Seven Wives

Ramsey Road, St Ives, PE27 5RF

Slepe Hall Hotel

Ramsey Road, St Ives, PE27 5RB

River Tea Rooms

Mews Bridge Street, PE27 5UW

Zzohanna

Manor Mews, Bridge Street, St Ives, St Ives, PE27 5UW

Dolphin Hotel

London Road, St Ives, PE27 5EP

Cherry Valley

24 Bridge Street, PE27 5EG

Oana’s Coffees, Shakes & Chimney Cakes

18 Bridge Street, St Ives, PE27 5EG

The Taproom

23 Bridge Street, St Ives, PE27 5EH

Di Rita’s Italian Cuisine

21 Bridge Street, St Ives, PE27 5EH

Amore

4 The Quay, St Ives, PE27 5AR