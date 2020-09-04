Oliver Thain, MD of Cambs Cuisine, says sales have soared by more than 100 per cent from the Government-backed scheme, which took place in August and offered diners discounts from Monday to Wednesday.

Mr Thain also feels it has encouraged new customers and people who would not normally eat out on these evenings.

He said: “The Eat Out to Help Out scheme has been very good all round.

“We have seen a boost in sales by more than 100 per cent from Monday to Wednesday and it has attracted lots of new customers.

“It is great to see people out again and really positive to see them back on their feet.”

Mr Thain believes that customers need to feel safe when returning to restaurants, he said: “I feel our customers have returned because they feel safe, we have worked hard to provide a safe environment for them to return.

Other factors that Oliver believes could be contributing to customers returning to restaurants are that shops have reopened and car park prices have been reduced.

He thinks it is good for the economy, Oliver said: “It has boosted the local economy and many restaurateurs at first were apprehensive about how they would manage the scheme.

“But it has worked really well, it has energised the county.”

Restaurants in Huntingdonshire that are continuing to offer discounts in September are:

The White Horse, Great North Road, Eaton Socon, Tel: 01480 470853

All day Tuesday and Wednesday - 50% off, up to £10 per person on food and non-alcoholic drinks from the ‘special menu’.

The Seven Wives Pub, Ramsey Road, St Ives, Tel: 01480 462180

Monday-Friday- 50% off all food from 1-3pm and 5-7pm.

Barley Mow, 42 Main Street, Hartford, Tel: 01480 450557

Wednesdays 50% off all main courses.

Samuel Pepys, 146 High Street Huntingdon, Tel: 01480 437120

Monday- Sunday- 20% off all food.

The Cock, High Street, Hemingford Grey, Tel: 01480 463609

Wednesdays 50% off all food and soft drinks

When making a booking, you need to make them aware that you want the discount.

The Dolphin Hotel, London Road, St Ives: Tel: 01480 466966

Monday-Wednesday 50 % off all food all day and selected alcohol beverages.