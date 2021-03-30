News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Easter treats given to children

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:00 AM March 30, 2021   
Covid-19 Response Team have delivered 95 Easter Activity Packs and 120 Easter Eggs

The Huntingdonshire Community Group Covid-19 Response Team have delivered 95 Easter Activity Packs and 120 Easter Eggs along with food parcels to local children this weekend. - Credit: Patrick Kadewere

The Huntingdonshire Community Group Covid-19 Response Team has delivered 95 Easter activity Packs and 120 Easter Eggs along with food parcels to families.  

The group’s founder, Cllr Patrick Kadewere,said: “Thanks to funding from Cambridgeshire County Council’s Community Reach Fund last month, we were able to provide activity packs in February as well as having enough money left over to provide Easter treats.  

“Children have faced such a challenging year due to Covid-19 and have shown such strength and resilience, we are happy to play our part in providing a treat for them during the school holidays.  

“We would like to thank Tesco Extra Huntingdon, Morrison’s St Ives and our local Co-Op stores in Brampton, Cambridge Road and Ermine Street in Godmanchester for their generous donations of Easter Eggs to add to these children’s packs."

To find out more about the groups work or get in touch visit Facebook: Huntingdonshire Community Group Official. 

Email: huntingdonshirecommunitygroup@gmail.com or call/text Cllr Patrick Kadewere: 07546432183 

You may also want to watch:

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Highways England awarded a half-a-billion pound contract to transform the A428

Highways England

Half-a-billion pound contract awarded to transform county A-road

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Paul with Nile Rogers

Album recorded in St Neots hopes to raise money for charity

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Advantage Schools hoping to build  a new secondary school in St Neots.

Plans for new secondary school in St Neots back on track

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
A new park in St Ives has been named after Henry and Joan Berman

New park in St Ives to be named after Henry and Joan who gave so much to...

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus