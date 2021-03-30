Published: 10:00 AM March 30, 2021

The Huntingdonshire Community Group Covid-19 Response Team have delivered 95 Easter Activity Packs and 120 Easter Eggs along with food parcels to local children this weekend. - Credit: Patrick Kadewere

The Huntingdonshire Community Group Covid-19 Response Team has delivered 95 Easter activity Packs and 120 Easter Eggs along with food parcels to families.

The group’s founder, Cllr Patrick Kadewere,said: “Thanks to funding from Cambridgeshire County Council’s Community Reach Fund last month, we were able to provide activity packs in February as well as having enough money left over to provide Easter treats.

“Children have faced such a challenging year due to Covid-19 and have shown such strength and resilience, we are happy to play our part in providing a treat for them during the school holidays.

“We would like to thank Tesco Extra Huntingdon, Morrison’s St Ives and our local Co-Op stores in Brampton, Cambridge Road and Ermine Street in Godmanchester for their generous donations of Easter Eggs to add to these children’s packs."

To find out more about the groups work or get in touch visit Facebook: Huntingdonshire Community Group Official.

Email: huntingdonshirecommunitygroup@gmail.com or call/text Cllr Patrick Kadewere: 07546432183