Published: 12:30 PM March 29, 2021

A 'happy Easter' planter at the Little Paxton Community Garden. - Credit: LITTLE PAXTON PARISH COUNCIL

Residents in Little Paxton are being encourage to place Easter items at the Holly tree in the villages new community garden.

The garden, which opened at the end of last year, contains edible plants and is a haven for wildlife.

Parish clerk, Jenny Gellatly, said: "The Little Paxton Community Garden is looking lovely with all the Spring planting. We are encouraging residents to add a Easter decoration to the Holly Tree."

The garden, the brainchild of local resident Sarah Newton, was created with the help of a donation of £500 from the Kingfisher Funeral's Community Charity.

Planters and the Easter tree at the Little Paxton Community Garden. - Credit: LITTLE PAXTON PARISH COUNICL

Ms Newton approached Little Paxton Parish Council and asked if a section of verge near the allotment track in Gordon Road could be transformed into a community garden complete with edible plants.

The parish council welcomed the idea and the plan for the garden, which involved the land being acquired from Huntingdonshire District Council, was approved.















