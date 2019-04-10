The pupils have been having fun, drawing and writing about the chicks as well as having the chance to hold them at lunchtimes.

Elsewhere, pupils in their first year at school took to the stage for the first time to perform to parents and staff at the school’s spring concert.

The reception children, aged four and five, sang, danced and played instruments to some Easter songs, including a school favourite, the ‘Spring Chicken’ song.

Teachers Kayleigh Reid and Sophie Legg said they were “thrilled” with the children’s efforts.

To finish the term, children were invited to wear Easter bonnets for the traditional seasonal parade on the school playground.