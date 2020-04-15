Councillor Patrick Kadewere gave away free Easter eggs to children in Huntingdon to celebrate their artwork.

The Huntingdon Muslim Community Association collected some eggs to give away for #SadaqaDay2020.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic this was no longer possible, and Cllr Kadewere decided to give them to children who had sent the Huntingdonshire District Council their artwork, thanking the NHS, emergency services and key workers.

He said: “I had a very busy afternoon dropping them off to Huntingdon’s very own superstar artists.

“We had so many entries that unfortunately we couldn’t give an egg to everyone that sent us pictures, but a huge well done to you all.

“The children in this community have blown us away, congratulations to you all.

“It was quite a challenge to deliver these prizes whilst following the social distancing measures but our wonderful residents were well aware of how to maintain it.”