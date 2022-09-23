Dylan Healy has been released by the Russians after being captured in Ukraine. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Five British prisoners-of-war - including Huntingdon man Dylan Healy - have been released by Russia and are now back in Britain.

According to the Reuters news agency, the release came as part of an exchange agreement.

The five are Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner, John Harding, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill.

Healy was providing humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and was detained in April alongside Paul Urey, who later died in detention. Harding and Hill had been fighting alongside Ukrainian forces and all three had denied being mercenaries in a Russian proxy court.

Presidium Network, which does relief work in Ukraine including help with evacuations, said in a statement it was thankful to all parties who helped bring them back.

Aslin and Pinner, from Bedfordshire, were captured by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine's coastal city of Mariupol in April and were sentenced to death by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, one of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine.

The Pinner family in a statement thanked everybody involved in his release including the British and Ukrainian governments.

Aslin and Pinner, along with Moroccan Brahim Saadoun, were found guilty of "mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the DPR" -- a sentence condemned by Ukraine and Britain.



