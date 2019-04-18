The event attracted 48 pubs and clubs from all over Cambridgeshire and raised in excess of £2,700 towards Rotary charities and other good causes.

In all some 750 quizzers took part in the 20th running of the bi-annual event. The winners, with a team of 48, won by seven points and received a prize cheque of £250 for their chosen charity, Disaster Emergency Committee Cyclone Idai, together with a cup and a case of 12 bottles of wine, sponsored by Wellington Wise Estate Agents, in St Ives.

The top 10 teams shared a fund from the Rotary Club of more than £700 to go to their chosen charities. The other prize winners and their charities were:

Prince of Wales Hilton (The Samaritans); Seven Wives, St Ives (Intensive Care Unit Hinchingbrooke Hospital); Poacher, Elsworth (Samuel Franklin Trust); Axe & Compass, Hemingford Abbots (EACH); Lakeside Lodge Golf Club (Stroke Association and British Heart Foundation), Green Man, Leighton Bromswold (Riding For The Disabled); King of the Belgiums, Hartford (Acorn Cancer Support); White Horse, Eaton Socon (Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice); Rose & Crown Somersham (Acorn Cancer Support).

Quiz organiser Adrian Acton said he was “absolutely delighted” with the number of teams taking part, and wished to thank them all, together with the Rotary clubs of Huntingdon, Huntingdon Cromwell, Rushden Chichele, St Neots St Marys, St Ives and St Ives Inner Wheel Club, as well as everyone who performed as quiz masters for their enthusiasm and support. Mr Acton also thanked the sponsors Wellington Wise Estate Agents, for their continuing support of this event.

Mr Acton added: “Very well done indeed Duchess. Can anyone take their crown from them? Well there's not long to wait as the next pub quiz is on Thursday, October 3, and anyone wanting more details can contact me on 07850 898684, or e-mail adrianacton99@gmail.com.”