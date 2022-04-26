The Duchess of Gloucester with two Brington primary school children planting a commemorative tree. - Credit: Brington C of E Primary School

Pupils, pigs and an electric car greeted a royal visitor to a Huntingdonshire primary school on April 25.

Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Gloucester, visited Brington C of E Primary School on Monday to celebrate the school's half-century and to see what life is like inside and outside the classroom for pupils.

Headteacher Mark Farrell said: "The school was officially opened in 1970 by The Duchess's late mother-in-law, HRH Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester, so this is a tremendous way for us to celebrate our anniversary."

The Duchess met the school pigs, Pansy and Peaches, and heard about how the younger pupils looked after them as part of the school's farming topic.

She also saw Brington's older children driving an electric car constructed by the school for their science project.

And the children ensured that The Duchess got involved with their outdoor learning by asking Her Royal Highness to plant a commemorative tree in the Forest School area.

Katie, 6, said: "It's been a really special day, and The Duchess was so nice. We'll take really good care of this tree."

Mr Farrell said: "We've been open for over half a century, but I think this is a thoroughly modern school where we know that learning doesn't just happen when children are sitting behind a desk, The Duchess was able to see how the children thrive when their learning comes alive, whether it's through hands-on experiences or practical application of what they research."

The visit also included dropping in on a ukulele lesson, meeting children and teachers and a tour of the school.

Chair of governors Lizzie Langridge said: "The Duchess was so interested in all that the children were doing, and they were all very enthused and honoured to have such a wonderful guest in school.

"As the school was opened by Princess Alice, having Her Royal Highness visit for our half-century made us feel very special."

The Duchess was accompanied on her visit by the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Julie Spence, and guests for the day included; Cllr Karl Webb, the Mayor of Huntingdon; Jennifer Crompton, the High Sherriff of Cambridgeshire; and county and diocesan education leaders.



