Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Drury Lane Logistics of 26 Stonegate, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE 11 2PH is applying to change an existing Operator's Licence as follows. To add an operating centre to keep 25 goods vehicles and 40 trailers at 14 Windover Road, Huntingdon, PE29 7EB.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use of enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's Office office.