The Hunts Post > News

Cannabis and money seized from a teenager in Ramsey

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:30 AM December 15, 2021
Cannabis seized from a teenager

Cannabis seized from a teenager - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Yesterday morning, December 14, a teenager from Ramsey was reported for drug offences.  

Cambridgeshire Police acted on information about illegal drug dealing within the area and cannabis was seized from the teenager.

They also seized air rifles and pistols but they’ve since been returned after checks revealed they were not illegal. 

In a Facebook post Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were in Ramsey this morning acting on information about illegal drug dealing. 

Air Rifles and pistols seized and returned

Air Rifles and pistols seized and returned - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“This cannabis was seized and a teenager has been reported for drugs offences. 

“We also initially seized these air rifles and pistols but they’ve since been returned after checks revealed they were not illegal.” 

To report suspicious drug activity click here: https://orlo.uk/Topz9 

Ramsey News

