Police carried out a drugs warrant at an addres in St Neots High Street. Police carried out a drugs warrant at an addres in St Neots High Street.

Once inside, they seized items believed to be linked to the supply of illegal drugs including cash and cannabis.

An air rifle and an electric bike were also seized. No arrests were made but crimes have been raised for possession of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

PC Smith from the team said: “We use information submitted by members of the public as well as our own intelligence to carry out drugs warrants.

“The public are often our eyes and ears and it’s vital they continue to report information and concerns to us.”

Anyone who suspects illegal drug activity in their area should get in touch online.