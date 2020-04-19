Acting on information from the public, officers from the South Cambs Neighbourhood Team and Rural Crime Action Team descended on the house in Waresely Road on April 17.

Inside the property they found a small amount of cannabis, cocaine, debt sheets and a large quantity of cash.

Two men, who are in their twenties, were found inside the house and are assisting officers with their enquiries.

Sergeant Rob Taylor, of the South Cambs Neighbourhood Team, said: “This warrant was a direct result of information received from the public.

“The public are often our eyes and ears and it’s vital they continue to report information and concerns to us.”

Information about illegal drug activity can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.