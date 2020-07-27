Officers from the neighbourhood team were patrolling the area on Saturday (July 25) when they arrested a 36-year-old man from St Neots for drug offences.

He was found in possession of class A drugs and a “significant amount of cash”.

A post on the Policing Huntingdonshire page read: “A further search of his home address uncovered some more drug paraphernalia hidden in tins of a famous brand of sweets.

“Not so much Haribo, more Herbio!”