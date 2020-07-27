Wads of cash and drugs stashed in Haribo and Creme Egg sweet tins were discovered in Godmanchester.
Officers from the neighbourhood team were patrolling the area on Saturday (July 25) when they arrested a 36-year-old man from St Neots for drug offences.
He was found in possession of class A drugs and a “significant amount of cash”.
A post on the Policing Huntingdonshire page read: “A further search of his home address uncovered some more drug paraphernalia hidden in tins of a famous brand of sweets.
“Not so much Haribo, more Herbio!”