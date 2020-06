The St Neots neighbourhood team were joined by special constables and “lots of volunteers” for patrols around several villages on Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday.

A number of vehicles were stopped and searched and several people were spoken to. Drugs and a knife were seized during the operation.

The neighbourhood team said it visited villages including Waresley, Hatley, the Gransdens, Abbotsley, Gamlingay, Tetworth, Longstowe and Arrington.