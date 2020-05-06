Two men were arrested and later released on suspicion of possessing drugs and drug dealing in Huntingdon.

A 19-year-old man and a 43 year-old-man were arrested yesterday (Tuesday) after the Huntingdon neighbourhood team carried out a warrant in Elm Close.

Officers were acting on reports of drug dealing at an address and drugs and mobile phones were seized.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

They have since been released under investigation.

If you suspect drug dealing or activity in your area, you can report it to us anonymously online at: www.cambs.police.uk/report.