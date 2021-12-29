News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Read about the work of the serious crime unit in Cambs

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:55 AM December 29, 2021
Updated: 12:06 PM December 29, 2021
More than £2 million pounds worth of drugs found in Cambridgeshire.

More than £2 million pounds worth of drugs found in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: ERSOU

Organised crime group leaders, drug dealers and a voyeuristic doctor are just some of the people who are now behind bars, thanks to the work of the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

ERSOU’s Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) is tasked with managing the threat posed by crime types such as drugs, firearms, online child sexual exploitation and cybercrime.

Investigations by the ROCU in 2021 have resulted in criminals being jailed for a total of 141 years, while approximately 88 kilos of Class A drugs, 33 kilos of Class B drugs and 12 firearms have been removed from the streets.

Highlights of the year include:

  • 12 members of an organised drugs business convicted for supplying large quantities of Class A drugs across the country
  • A doctor jailed for two years and eight months for using hidden cameras to spy on women
  • An OCG jailed for more than 32 years for running a cannabis factory network
  • A man jailed after a sub-machine gun was found in his Bedfordshire flat
  • More than £2 million worth of Class A drugs recovered following warrants in Cambridgeshire

Officers and staff use a range of specialist tactics and work closely alongside police forces and partner agencies to disrupt dangerous offenders operating across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Kent.

Hannah Wilkinson, head of the ROCU, said: “This year has continued to present difficulties for all of us, but we have been able to continue to navigate the ongoing challenges of the pandemic while maximising our impact on organised crime.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenage driver dies yards from home in 2am crash
  2. 2 Garage plans by Chorus Homes anger local residents
  3. 3 Flooding forces closure of Cambridgeshire road
  1. 4 Police seize £200,000 supercar for not being insured
  2. 5 Alconbury Weald centre wins approval
  3. 6 Covid Champion winners are announced
  4. 7 Camp Beagle bans visitors after Covid-19 outbreak
  5. 8 Former A14 viaduct becomes a heap of rubble
  6. 9 Survey reveals Christmas plans still went ahead for many people in Cambs
  7. 10 Body pulled from river thought to be that of missing woman

“Thanks to the incredible hard work and dedication of our officers and staff, some very dangerous criminals have been taken off the streets and are now facing their first Christmas of many behind bars.

“We’ve also taken substantial quantities of Class A drugs out of circulation, along with numerous firearms.

“All of this undoubtedly helps make the region a safer place – but we know there is always more to do.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to work alongside our partners to protect the public from the threat of serious and organised crime in 2022.”

Alongside tackling organised crime, financial investigations in the unit’s economic crime teams have been maximising their use of Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) legislation, resulting in convicted criminals being ordered to pay back millions of pounds.

Paul Fitzsimmons, Senior Financial Investigation Manager for ERSOU, said: “Throughout 2021 our officers and staff have yet again worked tirelessly to strip criminals of their ill-gotten gains which are often their main motivating factor for committing crime in the first place.

“More than £6 million has been confiscated from criminals or forfeited under civil powers as we continue to maximise our use of POCA legislation. Victims have also had more than £800,000 returned to them in compensation, while we’ve also proactively recovered more than £2 million worth of assets on outstanding orders.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our work in 2022, demonstrating to criminals ranging from low level fraudsters to organised crime group leaders, and everything in between, that they will be made to pay.”

Cambridgeshire

More than £2 million worth of Class A drugs were found in Haddenham and Willingham in December, just one of a number of successes for ERSOU in Cambridgeshire. Read more: More than £2 million worth of Class A drugs seized after Cambridgeshire warrants | ERSOU

Other highlights include:


Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridge Road, Balsham, where a driver died after crashing into a ditch

Cambs Live News

Driver dies after crashing into ditch

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Paul Machin, who was walking home with his partner, never regained consciousness,

Cambs Live News

Two jailed for murder 15 years after brutal attack

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Joslin threatened victim to “beat her up and hurt her family” if she told anyone

Cambridge Crown Court

Police praise ‘great courage’ of victim of violent attacker

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A female cocker spaniel and her seven puppies were removed from a shipping container

Christmas

Family of abandoned spaniels find new homes in time for Christmas

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon