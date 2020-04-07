Police issue warrant in St Neots and make four arrests Police issue warrant in St Neots and make four arrests

Officers from the St Neots neighbourhood team entered a property in Howitt’s Gardens under the Misuse of Drugs Act this morning (April 7).

The team were assisted by police dog Buzz and found a large quantity of class A drugs and cannabis, cash and other drug paraphernalia. Other items including a motorised bicycle, trainers and a television were also seized under the proceeds of crime act.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and money laundering.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and money laundering.

A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Sgt Rob Streater said: “Drugs and drug related crime can have a negative impact on our communities and its use can harm the health and safety of our residents.

“To help keep our communities safe, we encourage you to look out for common signs of drug dealing and let us know if you see anything suspicious.”

Unusual activity could include people coming and going from an address and at odd times of the day and night, strange smells, windows covered up or curtains closed and cars pulling up near to a house for a short period of time.

If you have noticed any of this type of activity and suspect drug dealing at a house or in your area, please report to us online www.cambs.police.uk/report or call us on 101. You don’t have to tell us your name, just what you have seen. Your information could be vital.”