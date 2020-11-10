In response to concerns from members of the public and community leaders, officers from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team spent their time proactively patrolling the villages on foot, bike and in vehicles on Thursday and Friday last week (November 5/6).

With the help of officers from the Special Constabulary, they carried out speed checks across the villages and issued fixed penalty notices to people parking dangerously close to St Anne’s Primary School and Brampton Primary School.

Officers also engaged with residents to understand their concerns, carried out a number of stop searches and visited the villages’ green spaces in light of concerns around anti-social behaviour.

A Community Protection Warning notice was also handed to a man who has been caught riding a moped on pavements in the area.

Huntingdon neighbourhood Sergeant Dominic Carminati, said: “These days of action were organised following concerns raised by residents and community leaders.

“Speeding, parking issues, drug dealing and associated crime and anti-social behaviour were noted as the key concerns for the villages and we used the time to address these with proactive patrols and where appropriate, enforcement.

“Every time you report online or call, the information you give helps to build up an intelligence picture so we can target our resources effectively and ensure Godmanchester and Brampton are even safer places to live, work and visit.”