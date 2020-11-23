Finn O’Neill, 23, was spotted by officers near the river on Fen Road on September 18.

When they approached him, he jumped into the river along with his wraps of the Class A drugs.

Officers “fished him out” and arrested him on drug supply while recovering more than £700 of cocaine and heroin that was floating in the river.

On November 19 O’Neill pleaded guilty to Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin.

He was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for 24 months. He must also carry out 300 hours in unpaid work.

In a humorous Facebook post on Policing Huntingdonshire, officers shared their story awash with puns.

“O’Neill was confident he had got away with it, however he met his Nemo-sis in the officers, as they spotted the precious cargo floating off down the river,” it read.

“One of the officers unshellfishley made the decision to jump in the river and crab the evidence.

“Thank cod the drugs had floated to the surface and not sunk.”

PC Alex Oliver from the neighbourhood support team, said: “We know that drug dealers will go to great lengths to conceal their activity but we too will go to great lengths to ensure they are arrested, charged and put before the courts.”