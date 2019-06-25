A bag of MDMA belonging to Rushbrook A bag of MDMA belonging to Rushbrook

Theyalled the police who attended and stopped Rushbrook as he was leaving. On searching the vehicle they found 100s of purple rectangle bricks of ecstasy, plastic containers of cannabis and several clear bags containing class C substances.

Rushbrook, of Bedford Road, Hitchin, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A, possession with intent to supply class B, possession of class A, possession of class B and two counts of possession of class C.

Today (June 25) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to two years in prison.

DC Laura Rainbird said: "Information from the public plays an extremely important role in our efforts to disrupt the drug supply in this county.

"We're working hard to tackle the issue and bring dealers to justice and having Rushbrook behind bars is another step in the right direction."

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing, report this to us by reporting online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.