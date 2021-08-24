Published: 10:56 AM August 24, 2021

Mapeo Mendes was identified as running the ‘Mario’ county line operating across the town. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A crack and heroin dealer who sold drugs across Huntingdon has been jailed.

Mapeo Mendes was identified as running the ‘Mario’ county line operating across the town.

The 28-year-old was pulled over on the A1307 as part of a planned operation following intelligence received linking his vehicle to drug dealing.

His car was searched and two phones were found with one containing numerous messages suggesting he was dealing class A drugs.

Cash seized from Mapeo Mendes - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Mendes was taken to custody where 49 wraps of heroin and 85 wraps of cocaine were found in his pants.

You may also want to watch:

His home in Queens Walk, Fletton, Peterborough was also searched with £1,500 in cash and further class A drugs recovered.

Drugs seized from Mapeo Mendes - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

On Friday August 20 at Cambridge Crown Court, Mendes was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

PC Harvey Noble from the Huntingdon neighbourhood policing team, said: “County lines is more than just dealing drugs. With it comes a whole host of criminality including exploitation of vulnerable people, human trafficking and violence.

"As a team we are dedicated to disrupting these lines and brining people lie Mendes responsible, before the courts to make our communities safer.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing can report online at https://bit.ly/3zdQhvv